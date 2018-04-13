Bruins' Tommy Wingels: Suffers injury in Game 1

Wingels exited Thursday's 5-1 win over the Maple Leafs due to an undisclosed injury.

Wingels suffered the injury when Toronto's Nazem Kadri hit him from behind while he was on his knees alongside the boards in the third period of Thursday's contest. Kadri received a five-minute major and a game misconduct for the hit, and will almost certainly be hearing from the NHL Department of Player Safety in the coming days. Wingels wasn't able to return to the contest, and coach Bruce Cassidy didn't have an update on the veteran winger's status during his post-game press conference. The severity of Wingels' injury has yet to be determined, but if he's unable to suit up for Saturday's Game 2, Ryan Donato or Brian Gionta will likely take his spot in the lineup.