Bruins' Tommy Wingels: Not at practice Friday
Wingels (undisclosed) was not present for practice Friday.
Wingels was forced out of Thursday's 5-1 playoff win over the Maple Leafs in the third period after being checked from behind by Nazem Kadri. With Wingels hurting and Riley Nash (ear) iffy for Saturday's Game 2, veteran Brian Gionta or rookie Ryan Donato could re-enter the Bruins' forward mix in short order after being made healthy scratches Thursday.
More News
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...