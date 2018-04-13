Bruins' Tommy Wingels: Not at practice Friday

Wingels (undisclosed) was not present for practice Friday.

Wingels was forced out of Thursday's 5-1 playoff win over the Maple Leafs in the third period after being checked from behind by Nazem Kadri. With Wingels hurting and Riley Nash (ear) iffy for Saturday's Game 2, veteran Brian Gionta or rookie Ryan Donato could re-enter the Bruins' forward mix in short order after being made healthy scratches Thursday.