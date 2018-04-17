Coach John Tortorella didn't have any new information regarding Wennberg's (upper body) status, indicating he won't be in action Tuesday against Washington, per Tom Gulitti of NHL.com.

Wennberg's absence in Game 2 didn't stop the Blue Jackets from securing another overtime victory and taking a 2-0 series lead over the Capitals. Still, the team no doubt will be eager to get the center back into the fold, considering he notched 35 points in 66 outings during the regular season. Sonny Milano will continue to fill out the lineup in Wennberg's stead.