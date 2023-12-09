Jenner (face) will not return to Friday's game against St. Louis.
Jenner took a puck to the face and left the contest after logging 12:16 of ice time. The veteran center has 13 goals and 18 points through 29 games this season. Columbus' next game is Sunday against the Panthers.
