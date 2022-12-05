Jenner registered two assists in Sunday's 4-2 loss to Detroit.
Jenner has a goal and four points in his last three games, which brings him up to nine markers and 18 points in 23 contests. He got off to a cold start in 2022-23 with a goal and four points in his first 10 games, but ever since then Jenner has been a fairly reliable offensive contributor.
More News
-
Blue Jackets' Boone Jenner: Picks up helper Friday•
-
Blue Jackets' Boone Jenner: Has 15 points in 21 games•
-
Blue Jackets' Boone Jenner: Nets goal vs. Florida•
-
Blue Jackets' Boone Jenner: Adds another two points Thursday•
-
Blue Jackets' Boone Jenner: Has five goals in last four games•
-
Blue Jackets' Boone Jenner: Pots winner in two-goal night•