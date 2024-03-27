Jenner scored a goal and dished an assist, both on the power play, in Tuesday's 6-2 loss to the Coyotes.

Jenner added four shots on goal and two hits. The 30-year-old forward has three goals and three helpers over his last seven outings, providing solid offense and some extra physicality in a top-line role. He's at 22 goals, 35 points, 153 shots on net, 118 hits and a minus-7 rating through 57 contests overall.