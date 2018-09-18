Blue Jackets' Jean-Francois Berube: In line for debut with Columbus
Berube is projected to start for the Blue Jackets in their preseason home tilt versus the Blackhawks on Tuesday.
Berube's name was listed above Joseph Raaymakers' on the projected lineup, which suggests that the former will lead his team out to the ice. The 27-year-old has a 3.39 GAA and .898 save percentage after 34 appearances between the Islanders and Blackhawks, making it clear that he has serious work to do in order to garner a substantial role at the top level and earn a fantasy owner's trust.
