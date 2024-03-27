Gaudreau notched two power-play assist and two shots on goal in Tuesday's 6-2 loss to the Coyotes.

The Blue Jackets have just one win in their last nine outings, but Gaudreau has been good with a goal and eight assists in that span. He helped out on tallies by Boone Jenner and Zach Werenski in this contest. Gaudreau's shooting luck remains poor -- he's stuck on 11 goals with 43 assists, 138 shots on net and a minus-25 rating through 72 appearances.