Gaudreau tallied a goal and two assists in Saturday's 4-2 victory over San Jose.

Gaudreau set up Boone Jenner's opening tally late in the first period before extending Columbus' lead to 3-1 in the second, sliding a rebound past Magnus Chrona. Gaudreau would add a third point, matching a season high, with a second assist on Alexander Nylander's empty-netter. The 30-year-old Gaudreau has averaged a point per game over the last two months, totaling four goals and 21 assists in his last 25 contests. He's up to 50 points (11 goals, 39 assists) through 67 games this season.