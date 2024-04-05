Gaudreau (illness) will return to the lineup Saturday versus Philadelphia, per Brian Hedger of The Columbus Dispatch.

Gaudreau sat out Thursday's game versus the Islanders due to an illness. The 30-year-old winger has 11 goals and 56 points in 75 games this season, but he's been hot of late, tallying 11 points in his last 10 games. Gaudreau is expected to play alongside Dmitri Voronkov and Alexander Nylander while seeing time with the No. 1 power-play unit against the Flyers.