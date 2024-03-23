Gaudreau posted an assist in Friday's 6-1 loss to the Avalanche.
Gaudreau has turned up the offense recently with a goal and six helpers over his last five games. The winger is up to 52 points, 136 shots on net and a minus-23 rating through 70 appearances. He's likely to fall short of the 74 points he posted over 80 games a year ago, but he could help patient fantasy managers with his surge late in the campaign.
