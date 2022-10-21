Gaudreau collected two goals on seven shots Thursday as the Blue Jackets rallied to a 5-3 victory over the Predators.

Gaudreau, who has three tallies during his past two outings, sparked the Blue Jackets' comeback Thursday with two third-period goals. His first marker came 38 seconds into the final frame and fueled the four-goal flurry. The 29-year-old left winger, who notched a career-high 40 goals for the Flames last season, capped the outburst with an empty-net tally.