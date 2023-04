Gillies will get the starting nod at home against Ottawa on Sunday, Jeff Svoboda of the Blue Jackets' official site reports.

Gillies is set to make his season debut Sunday. He posted an unsightly .887 save percentage and 3.70 GAA in 20 games with the Blues and Devils during the 2021-22 campaign. This season, he's registered an .878 save percentage at the AHL level.