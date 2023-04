Gillies allowed three goals on 12 shots coming in relief in the Blue Jackets' 8-1 loss to the Devils on Thursday.

After Michael Hutchinson got pulled early in the third period, Gillies did not fare much better, allowing three goals on just 12 shots. This was just Gilles' second appearance of the season, allowing three goals in both games. He should continue to serve as the backup until Elvis Merzlikins returns.