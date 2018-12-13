Blue Jackets' Josh Anderson: Ready to rock
Anderson (upper body) will play Thursday against LA.
Anderson is expected to slot into his usual role, skating on the Blue Jackets' second line and second power-play unit against the Kings. The 24-year-old winger has notched 12 goals and 15 points in 30 appearances this season.
More News
-
Blue Jackets' Josh Anderson: Game-time call Thursday•
-
Blue Jackets' Josh Anderson: Considered day-to-day•
-
Blue Jackets' Josh Anderson: Done for night•
-
Blue Jackets' Josh Anderson: Lights lamp twice•
-
Blue Jackets' Josh Anderson: Takes over team lead in goals•
-
Blue Jackets' Josh Anderson: Scores in second straight game•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 11
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...