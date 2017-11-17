Sedlak (ankle) was able to practice Thursday for the first time since being injured in late October, The Columbus Dispatch reports.

He was initially expected to miss six weeks but Sedlak is ahead of schedule in his recovery, and the fact that the Jackets put Zac Dalpe on waivers Thursday would seem to indicate they expect to have Sedlak back in the lineup fairly soon. Once he does return to action, he should slot back in as the fourth-line center.