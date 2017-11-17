Blue Jackets' Lukas Sedlak: Returns to practice Thursday
Sedlak (ankle) was able to practice Thursday for the first time since being injured in late October, The Columbus Dispatch reports.
He was initially expected to miss six weeks but Sedlak is ahead of schedule in his recovery, and the fact that the Jackets put Zac Dalpe on waivers Thursday would seem to indicate they expect to have Sedlak back in the lineup fairly soon. Once he does return to action, he should slot back in as the fourth-line center.
More News
-
Blue Jackets' Lukas Sedlak: Injured reserve trip needed•
-
Blue Jackets' Lukas Sedlak: Pots empty-netter Friday•
-
Blue Jackets' Lukas Sedlak: Returns to lineup Tuesday•
-
Blue Jackets' Lukas Sedlak: Still not ready•
-
Blue Jackets' Lukas Sedlak: Slated to sit Friday•
-
Blue Jackets' Lukas Sedlak: Resumes skating, status for Game 2 unclear•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...