Olivier scored a goal and added two hits in Saturday's 5-2 win over the Blackhawks.

Olivier went 16 games without a point and sat out another 16 contests as a healthy scratch since his last goal Dec. 5. The 27-year-old plays a physical role in the Blue Jackets' bottom six, so the long scoring drought isn't a surprise. He's at six points, 29 shots on net, 40 PIM, 88 hits and a minus-1 rating through 32 outings overall, production too low to be considered for most fantasy formats.