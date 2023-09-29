Olivier (lower leg) is practicing Friday, Jeff Svoboda of the Blue Jackets' official site reports.
This is the first practice Olivier has participated in during training camp as he suffered the injury in the offseason. Olivier is projected to play on the fourth line in 2023-24. He had five goals and 15 points in 66 games last season.
