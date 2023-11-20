Olivier recorded one assist, five hits and nine PIM against the Flyers on Sunday.

Olivier has been a healthy scratch in six of the team's last 10 outings but has brought physicality when in the lineup. In those four games, the 26-year-old winger racked up 14 hits while managing just eight shots. Olivier figures to continue serving in a bottom-six role moving forward and likely will have to watch from the press box periodically as a healthy scratch.