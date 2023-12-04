Olivier notched an assist and two hits in Sunday's 3-1 loss to the Bruins.

Olivier has played in the Blue Jackets' first two games in December after he was scratched for nine of 15 contests in November. The 26-year-old's stints in the press box have often come in bursts, though he may get a longer look as long as Cole Sillinger (upper body) is sidelined. Olivier is at four helpers, 36 hits, 15 PIM, 13 shots on net and a minus-1 rating through 14 appearances this season. When he plays, he's usually confined to a fourth-line role.