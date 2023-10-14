The Blue Jackets activated Olivier (leg) from injured reserve Saturday.
Olivier will play on the fourth line Saturday, alongside Sean Kuraly and Liam Foudy, as they face the Rangers. Olivier had five goals, 10 assists and 178 hits in 66 NHL games last season.
