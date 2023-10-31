Olivier posted an assist in Monday's 5-3 road loss against the Stars.

The helper was nice, and he also dished out five hits in his 12:00 of ice time across just 17 shifts. The physical part of his game is Olivier's calling card. He is a bottom-six forward who entered Monday's game averaging just 8:38 of ice time. As such, Olivier doesn't have a ton of fantasy appeal despite the decent amount of hits -- he's now tossed 10 checks over six contests this season.