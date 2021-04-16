Grigorenko recorded an assist in Thursday's 4-1 loss to the Stars.

Grigorenko had the secondary assist on Jack Roslovic's first-period tally. The 26-year-old Grigorenko should be a fixture in the lineup after Nick Foligno was traded to the Maple Leafs at the deadline. Grigorenko has nine points, 23 shots on net and a minus-3 rating in 24 outings this year -- he's not likely to score enough to warrant a roster spot in fantasy.