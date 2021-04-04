Grigorenko was promoted to the active roster Sunday.
Grigorenko likely will draw into the lineup for Sunday's matchup against the Panthers. The 26-year-old forward hasn't played an NHL game since Feb. 23, and he's accrued seven points through 18 appearances this year.
