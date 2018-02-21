Blue Jackets' Nathan Gerbe: Returning to NHL
Gerbe was recalled from AHL Cleveland on Wednesday, George Richards of The Columbus Dispatch reports.
The diminutive forward last played in the NHL during the 2015-16 campaign, tallying three goals and seven points in 47 games as a member of the Carolina Hurricanes. Gerbe then spent 2016-17 and part of this season with Geneve Servette of the Swiss-A league, totaling 13 goals and 35 points over 45 contests before signing with Columbus in January. It's unclear whether Gerbe will feature for the Jackets during his recall, but if he does, it'll likely come in a fourth-line role where the 2008 NCAA champion will have limited opportunities to get his name on the scoresheet.
