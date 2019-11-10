Blue Jackets' Nick Foligno: Set for disciplinary hearing
Foligno will have a hearing with the NHL Department of Player Safety on Monday for elbowing Colorado's Pierre-Edouard Bellemare on Saturday.
Foligno will have a phone hearing, which carries a maximum suspension of five games. He probably won't get the maximum, but a suspension of 1-3 games seems likely for his reckless elbow.
