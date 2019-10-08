Blue Jackets' Nick Foligno: Sparks offense in OT win

Foligno scored a power-play goal and assisted on Alexandre Texier's overtime winner in Monday's 4-3 victory over the Sabres.

The veteran forward also chipped in four hits, three shots and a plus-1 rating. Foligno has failed to hit the 40-point mark in three of the last four seasons, but he's off to a quick start to the 2019-20 campaign with three points (one goal, two helpers) through the first three games.