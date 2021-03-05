Foligno recorded an assist in Thursday's 3-2 win over the Stars.
Foligno set up Boone Jenner for the opening tally late in the second period. The assist snapped a five-game point drought for Foligno. The 33-year-old forward has four goals, seven helpers, 42 shots on net, 56 hits and 16 PIM through 25 outings.
More News
-
Blue Jackets' Nick Foligno: Earns pair of points•
-
Blue Jackets' Nick Foligno: Not practicing for precautionary reasons•
-
Blue Jackets' Nick Foligno: Clinches series with empty-netter•
-
Blue Jackets' Nick Foligno: Generates assist•
-
Blue Jackets' Nick Foligno: Snags helper•
-
Blue Jackets' Nick Foligno: Good to go•