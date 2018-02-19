Blue Jackets' Nick Foligno: Sustains lower-body injury

Foligno won't return to Sunday's tilt against Pittsburgh, and is dealing with a lower-body injury.

During the second period, Foligno got twisted up with Conor Sheary which resulted in an awkward tumble to the ice, and he headed to the dressing room afterwords to receive treatment. The captain came back for the first shift of the third period, but wasn't able to continue, and called it a night in order to not worsen the malady. His status should be updated by the team before Tuesday's match against New Jersey, and if he isn't able to go, Boone Jenner should slide up to the second line in his absence.