Vehvilainen came off the bench to stop three of four shots in a 5-0 loss to Dallas on Saturday.

Vehvilainen saw the first NHL action of his career when he entered the game with just under 11 minutes remaining in the third and Columbus trailing 4-0. The 24-year-old was beaten five-hole on a breakaway by Radek Faksa in the final minute to close out the scoring. With Elvis Merzlikins (upper body) on the shelf, Vehvilainen will serve as Columbus' No. 2 netminder behind Joonas Korpisalo.