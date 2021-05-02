Vehvilainen was reassigned to AHL Toronto on Saturday, per CapFriendly.
Vehvilainen is far down the Maple Leafs' goaltending depth chart, so it's unlikely his debut with the club is unlikely to come any time soon.
