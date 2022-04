Saad scored a power-play goal on four shots in Tuesday's 5-3 loss to the Avalanche.

Saad has scored in four of his last eight games, and three of those goals have come with the man advantage. The 29-year-old winger is up to 24 goals, 48 points, 158 shots on net and a plus-9 rating through 77 appearances overall. He'll continue to carry solid fantasy value while playing in a top-six role.