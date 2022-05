Saad recorded a power-play assist and two shots on goal in Monday's 6-3 loss to the Avalanche in Game 4.

Saad helped out on a Pavel Buchnevich goal in the final minute of the second period. The 29-year-old Saad has picked up four points in his last six outings after a fairly slow start to scoring in the playoffs. He's at two goals, three helpers, 20 shots on net and a plus-1 rating in 10 postseason appearances.