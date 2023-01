Saad recorded a goal and an assist in the Blues' 5-2 win against Nashville on Thursday.

Saad scored at 8:30 of the second period to push the Blues up 2-1. He has 14 goals and 20 points in 39 games this season. The 30-year-old was held off the scoresheet in his previous four games, but perhaps he's turned a corner with his strong performance versus the Predators.