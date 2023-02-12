Schenn logged two assists and blocked two shots in Saturday's 6-5 overtime win over the Coyotes.

This was Schenn's first multi-point effort since he scored twice Jan. 8 versus the Wild. He's been fairly consistent in a middle-six role this season, aside from a couple of droughts. The 31-year-old is up to 13 tallies, 26 helpers, 94 shots on net, 91 hits, 27 PIM and a minus-26 rating through 52 contests.