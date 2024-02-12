Schenn recorded an assist, a blocked shot and three shots on goal across 19:08 of ice time during Sunday's 7-2 win over the Canadiens.

Schenn started the season on a concerningly slow pace of just 16 points through 38 games, but the 32-year-old center has turned things around of late, racking up 13 points across the last 13 games. He's on pace to fall short of last year's 65-point mark, but with 13 goals so far, he could certainly reach the 20-point threshold for the eighth time of his career.