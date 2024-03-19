Schenn dished out a power-play assist and fired a shot on net in Sunday's 4-2 win over the Ducks.

Schenn was on a 10-game point drought before scoring against the Wild on Saturday and notching an assist Sunday. It certainly helps that he was bumped up to the top line next to Robert Thomas and Jordan Kyrou. The 32-year-old Schenn is having a down year with just 33 points through 68 games, and his minus-21 rating is just salt in the wound for fantasy purposes. Still, his spot in the top six should be secure for the remainder of the season, providing consistent upside even if it's flaky.