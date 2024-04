Schenn notched an assist in Wednesday's 2-1 shootout loss to the Stars.

Schenn had his ups and downs again in 2023-24, but he posted five goals and four assists over eight games in April. The 32-year-old forward produced 46 points over 82 contests this season, his lowest total in a full-length campaign since 2013-14. He added 170 shots on net, 169 hits, 51 blocked shots, 56 PIM and a minus-22 rating while mainly seeing top-six usage.