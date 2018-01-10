Blues' Brayden Schenn: Goal drought reaches 10 games

Schenn posted one assist and a minus-2 rating Tuesday against the Panthers.

It's apparent that Schenn misses his line partner Jaden Schwartz (ankle) as he hasn't notched a goal since Dec. 20 in Calgary, a drought spanning 10 games. With Schwartz in the lineup, Schenn posted 15 goals, 36 points and a plus-24 rating through 30 games. Without him, Schenn has just two goals, eight points and a minus-7 rating through 16 games. Schwartz is on track to return Jan. 23, but in the three games until then, Schenn is a risky fantasy start.