Blues' Brayden Schenn: Goal drought reaches 10 games
Schenn posted one assist and a minus-2 rating Tuesday against the Panthers.
It's apparent that Schenn misses his line partner Jaden Schwartz (ankle) as he hasn't notched a goal since Dec. 20 in Calgary, a drought spanning 10 games. With Schwartz in the lineup, Schenn posted 15 goals, 36 points and a plus-24 rating through 30 games. Without him, Schenn has just two goals, eight points and a minus-7 rating through 16 games. Schwartz is on track to return Jan. 23, but in the three games until then, Schenn is a risky fantasy start.
More News
-
Blues' Brayden Schenn: Nets shootout goal Tuesday•
-
Blues' Brayden Schenn: Ends goal drought in loss•
-
Blues' Brayden Schenn: Five goals on three-game streak•
-
Blues' Brayden Schenn: Tricks Habs in 4-3 win•
-
Blues' Brayden Schenn: Point streak reaches eight games•
-
Blues' Brayden Schenn: Overtime hero against Canucks•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...