Schenn (upper body) is expected to play in Monday's Game 1 clash against the Wild, Lou Korac of NHL.com reports.

Schenn missed the final four games of the regular season while dealing with an upper-body issue. The 30-year-old forward scored 58 points in 62 games during the regular season, including 48 in 43 appearances since Jan. 1. He should jump back into his usual top-six role Monday.