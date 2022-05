Schenn posted an assist, two hits, two blocked shots and two PIM in Tuesday's 3-2 overtime loss to the Avalanche in Game 1.

Schenn corralled a Cale Makar turnover and fed Ryan O'Reilly for the opening goal 6:25 into the first period. Through seven playoff games, Schenn has distributed four assists in a top-six role. The 30-year-old forward has added 10 shots on net, 25 hits, 10 PIM, seven blocked shots and a plus-1 rating.