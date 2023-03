Schenn scored a power-play goal, added an assist, doled out three hits and blocked two shots in Thursday's 6-3 win over the Sharks.

For the first time in five games, Schenn failed to reach 20 minutes of ice time. He also snapped a six-game point drought with his second-period marker, which stood as the game-winner. The 31-year-old center is up to 17 tallies, 45 points (13 on the power play), 105 shots on net, 112 hits, 28 blocked shots and a minus-33 rating through 61 contests overall.