Schenn had a power-play helper in Wednesday's 5-2 loss to the Canucks in Game 1 of their first-round series.

Schenn has amassed three assists, four shots on goal and eight hits in four postseason games so far. The 28-year-old center had 25 goals and 58 points in 71 regular-season outings. He shot 18.1 percent on 138 shots in 2019-20 -- eventually, he'll probably convert some chances of his own.