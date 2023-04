Rosen scored his eighth goal of the season in Saturday's 6-1 loss to the Predators.

He spoiled Juuse Saros' shutout bid midway through the third period by flipping the puck through traffic from the blue line and seeing it trickle through the partially screened netminder. Rosen has been in and out of the lineup since the beginning of March, but he's been providing a little offense lately when he gets a chance, scoring a goal and three points over his last four games.