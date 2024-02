Rosen was called up from AHL Springfield on Friday, per Jeremy Rutherford of The Athletic.

Rosen was recalled as Scott Perunovich (lower body) and Justin Faulk (undisclosed) are still sidelined. Rosen has two goals and 25 points in 44 AHL games this season. He will likely be the seventh defenseman should Faulk and Perunovich not return to the lineup against Buffalo on Saturday.