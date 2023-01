Rosen notched a goal and a plus-1 rating during a 5-2 loss to the visiting Wild on Saturday.

Rosen scored in his third game in a row, lifting the Wild to a 1-0 first-period lead. The 28-year-old defenseman started his career with a minus-8 rating in 38 outings with the Maple Leafs and Avalanche. In 20 appearances this season, Rosen is a plus-11. Rosen, who added two shots and one block in the defeat, had four goals in 55 career games before the recent surge.