Rosen scored a lucky-bounce goal during Wednesday's 5-2 victory over the host Blackhawks.

Rosen, who entered Wednesday with only four goals in 44 NHL appearances, notched a first-period tally, igniting the Blues to their fourth-straight victory after an eight-game losing streak. The 28-year-old defenseman has helped stabilize the defensive corps, pacing the Blues with a plus-6 rating in seven outings. Rosen, who added two shots Wednesday, scored the game's first goal at 14:09 of the first period when his shot ricocheted off defenseman Alec Regula.