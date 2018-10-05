Blues' Chris Thorburn: Promoted to top level
Thorburn was called up to St. Louis on Friday.
The Blues actually waived Thorburn on Monday, but he passed through unclaimed, hence the reason why he was available to be recalled from AHL San Antonio. Still, Thorburn is a bottom-six filler at best, so he can safely be ignored in most fantasy hockey setups.
