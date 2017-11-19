Blues' Jake Allen: Apparent starter

Allen appears set to start Saturday's clash against Vancouver, Jim Thomas of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports.

After two really rough outings in which Allen allowed 10 goals on 54 shots, Allen bounced back in a 4-1 win over Edmonton on Thursday. On Saturday the veteran netminder will take on a Canucks team with the 27th-ranked offense in the NHL, one that has scored only six goals over their past four games.