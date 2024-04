Allen made 27 saves in a 6-5 win over Toronto on Thursday.

Leafs coach Sheldon Keefe summed things up nicely after the game in the media scrum when he said it "was a loose game, strange game." Neither Allen nor Ilya Samsonov played well, but then again, neither goalie got great support from his team. Allen is 6-5-1 with a 3.04 GAA and .906 save percentage in 11 starts with the Devils.